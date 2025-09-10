Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 456.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.31% of Roku worth $134,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 1,413,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 141,340 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,026,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $267,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,867.24. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,060,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,067.22. This trade represents a 60.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,588 shares of company stock worth $29,753,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.23, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

