Barclays Lowers Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $65.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

CNM opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,463.24. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $322,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $551,883.05. This trade represents a 36.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,956 shares of company stock worth $26,343,241. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 145.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $37,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

