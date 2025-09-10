Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 801,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of BOX worth $93,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,125.78. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at $98,450,200.50. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,752 shares of company stock worth $1,228,589. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

BOX Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

