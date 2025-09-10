McAdam LLC Sells 16,321 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

