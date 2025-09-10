McAdam LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,122 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,214,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 60,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

