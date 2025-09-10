McAdam LLC Grows Holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF $YLD

McAdam LLC raised its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $289,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA YLD opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

