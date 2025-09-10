McAdam LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF $RSPH

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,418,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after buying an additional 188,448 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 713,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,241,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 72,668 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $719.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $32.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.