Invesco India ETF $PIN Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Invesco India ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. Invesco India ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.