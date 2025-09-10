Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,340,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 625,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.