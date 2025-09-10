iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,229,000 after acquiring an additional 599,149 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

