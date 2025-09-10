Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $26,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,898,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,920,000 after acquiring an additional 964,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,484,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 253,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 751,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 109,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.