Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 797,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $815.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.