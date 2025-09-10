Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 797,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $815.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.