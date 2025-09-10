International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.99. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $202.87 and a one year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

