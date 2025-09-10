Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $868,000 in Chubb Limited $CB

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CB opened at $277.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

