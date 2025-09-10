Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $12.03 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,178.38 or 0.99862042 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110,885.54 or 0.98805134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00349175 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

