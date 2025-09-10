Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 315.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 412.8% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

