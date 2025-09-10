iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.8% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,398 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 175,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 774.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $177.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.