Acorns Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.