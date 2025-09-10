Plume (PLUME) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $288.75 Million

Plume (PLUME) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Plume has traded up 35% against the dollar. One Plume token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Plume has a market cap of $288.75 million and approximately $150.09 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,178.38 or 0.99862042 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,885.54 or 0.98805134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00349175 BTC.

About Plume

Plume launched on January 21st, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. The official website for Plume is plume.org. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog.

Plume Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,650,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.10375648 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $80,126,360.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

