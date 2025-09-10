Acorns Advisers LLC Has $49.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $49,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 685,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 145,936 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,360.1% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 135,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 126,601 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 141,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

