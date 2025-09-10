Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

NYSE:BABA opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $350.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after buying an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $527,243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after buying an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after buying an additional 3,947,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after buying an additional 2,885,154 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

