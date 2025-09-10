Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $214.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.