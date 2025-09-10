Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 379,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 296,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1%

PGX stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

