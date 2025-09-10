12,000 Shares in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. $ECC Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 745,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 177,661 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.7% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 685,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 174.6% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 65,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 41,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 target price on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 4.8%

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $551.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.38. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.4%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 1,527.27%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

