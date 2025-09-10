Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust $BMEZ

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,750,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,813,000 after acquiring an additional 89,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after buying an additional 1,220,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 132,926 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 81,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 308,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.