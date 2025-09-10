SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,803 Workday, Inc. $WDAY

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,111.17. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.81.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $230.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

