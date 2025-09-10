Glenview Trust co Raises Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned 0.05% of Allstate worth $29,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 197.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Allstate by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1%

ALL stock opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $214.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.21.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.21.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

