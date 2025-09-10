Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Chewy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Chewy’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,903,047.94. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at $19,222,241.42. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,509 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 522.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,444,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,178 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,402,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,763,000 after purchasing an additional 502,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.