Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,711.9% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,174,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

