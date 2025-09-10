Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 259 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,295,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,830,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $273.48 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day moving average of $249.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

