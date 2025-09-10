Glenview Trust co Acquires 18,903 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,500,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IJR opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.