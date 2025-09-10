ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) vs. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Financial Contrast

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -171.81% -73.13% -40.68% ServiceNow 13.78% 18.04% 8.81%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $84.69 million 71.49 -$350.68 million ($0.63) -23.57 ServiceNow $10.98 billion 17.70 $1.43 billion $7.94 117.69

This table compares SoundHound AI and ServiceNow”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SoundHound AI and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 3 5 1 2.78 ServiceNow 1 3 29 1 2.88

SoundHound AI presently has a consensus price target of $13.36, indicating a potential downside of 10.05%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $1,115.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.34%. Given ServiceNow’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than SoundHound AI.

Summary

ServiceNow beats SoundHound AI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides asset management, cloud observability, integrated risk management; information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, the company provides app engine product; automation engine; platform privacy and security product; and source-to-pay operations. It serves to government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through service providers and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

