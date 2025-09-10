Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 79,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 111,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $467.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $491.12 and a 200 day moving average of $510.92.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

