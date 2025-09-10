Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $173.28 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

