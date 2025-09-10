Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $599.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

