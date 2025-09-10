Analyzing HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) and HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Minerals and HudBay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Minerals N/A N/A N/A HudBay Minerals 13.13% 10.73% 5.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Minerals and HudBay Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Minerals $40,000.00 595.00 -$11.37 million N/A N/A HudBay Minerals $2.02 billion 2.55 $76.70 million $0.73 17.84

HudBay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone Minerals and HudBay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 HudBay Minerals 0 0 7 2 3.22

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Minerals has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HudBay Minerals has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of HudBay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HudBay Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HudBay Minerals beats Blackstone Minerals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, manganese, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa project located in Son La Province, Vietnam. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

