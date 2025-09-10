Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,117 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

