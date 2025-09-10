Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,163.5% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 51,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $237,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 83.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

