Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MBIA, Inc. $MBI

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MBIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MBIA by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

MBI opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. MBIA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $381.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.94.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

