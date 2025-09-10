Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1%

ABT opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.