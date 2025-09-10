Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Trims Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. $SFST

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Southern First Bancshares worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 278,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $38,684.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,042.60. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southern First Bancshares from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SFST

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 1.0%

SFST stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.