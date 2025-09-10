Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

