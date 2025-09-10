Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Broadcom by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of AVGO opened at $336.67 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $356.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,516 shares of company stock worth $214,757,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.92.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
