Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 20,000 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS stock opened at $604.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $715.00 price objective (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.21.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

