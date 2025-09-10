Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,871,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $34,780,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,069,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $16,721,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 531,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCB. Hovde Group increased their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.5%

UCB stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.86.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,541.30. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

