Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $126.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

