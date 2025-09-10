Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,546,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,337 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 496.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,318,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,370,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.30.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

