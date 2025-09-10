Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,223,700 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 915,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,019.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,019.8 days.

Seatrium Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS SMBMF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Seatrium has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

About Seatrium

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

