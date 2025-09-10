Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,223,700 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 915,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,019.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,019.8 days.
Seatrium Trading Down 3.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS SMBMF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Seatrium has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.
About Seatrium
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seatrium
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.