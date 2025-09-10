Research Analysts Set Expectations for IBKR FY2026 Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,131,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360,260 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 8,159,175 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,328,000 after buying an additional 7,051,682 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 233,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,746,449 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

