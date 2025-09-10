PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

PACCAR has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%.PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

